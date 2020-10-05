Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Up 13.8%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price shot up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.94 and last traded at $74.79. 658,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 465,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTRK. ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Ontrak in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

