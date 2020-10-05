Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $164.00

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $164.00, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 51.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $34,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

