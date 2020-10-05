Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.75.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $219.06 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $14,670,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,757 shares of company stock worth $67,222,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

