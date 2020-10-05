Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 464,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 314,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 942,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,612 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

