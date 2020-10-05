Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OII. Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.21.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.32. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 611,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 66,522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.