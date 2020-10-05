OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCANF. Raymond James downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.80 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

