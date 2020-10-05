Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($72.41). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

