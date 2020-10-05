NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $335,445.70 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVDA stock traded up $23.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $545.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,955,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,346,838. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.90.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.