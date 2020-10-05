Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Purchases A$48,000.00 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Marie McDonald acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.84 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

