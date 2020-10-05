Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NUS stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $57.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,069 shares of company stock worth $1,795,988. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737,284 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $27,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345,187 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $10,269,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $5,734,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

