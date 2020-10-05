Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) Insider Purchases A$1,650,000.00 in Stock

Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) insider Andrew Liveris bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,650,000.00 ($1,178,571.43).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Get Novonix alerts:

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited advanced develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Testing, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.