Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Novanta reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,214 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $421,894.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,830.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 37.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,180. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $117.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.