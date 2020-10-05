Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFBK. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northfield Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Stahlin bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,699.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $212,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 301.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

