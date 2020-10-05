Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Up 13.3%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shot up 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.19. 25,166,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 8,774,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAK. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

