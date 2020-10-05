Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $312.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.