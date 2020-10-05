Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 451,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 737,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
NBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $752.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
About Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
