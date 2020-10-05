Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 451,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 737,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

NBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $752.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

