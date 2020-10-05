Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 8.7% Higher

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) traded up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.33. 191,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 236,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97.
In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
