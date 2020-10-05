Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 8.7% Higher

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) traded up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.33. 191,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 236,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($6.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($4.31). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nkarta Inc will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

