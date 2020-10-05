Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 5,263 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $23,262.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.50. 3,099,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,572. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 12.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,784,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 193,356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 20.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 815,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 137,701 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,004.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

