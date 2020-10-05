NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.06

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1812388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

