NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of NextCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NextCure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NXTC opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $260.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in NextCure by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,231,000 after buying an additional 695,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextCure by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,254,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NextCure by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 253,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

