NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $30.22 Average PT from Brokerages

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NextCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in NextCure by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,231,000 after buying an additional 695,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextCure by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,254,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 253,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXTC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 18,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,983. The company has a market cap of $260.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.48. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 37.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

