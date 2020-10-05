New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the period. New Residential Investment comprises 1.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 330,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,476. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.