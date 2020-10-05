Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Steven D. Heinemann Sells 4,604 Shares

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $12,661.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NTIP stock remained flat at $$2.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,118. Network-1 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.