NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $92,550.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $99,270.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $93,810.00.

NETGEAR stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in NETGEAR by 632.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,893,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

