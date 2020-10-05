Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $16.40 on Monday, hitting $519.46. 229,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $497.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.57 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.93.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,760 shares of company stock worth $109,527,169 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.