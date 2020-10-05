Nesco (NSCO) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 20 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nesco to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nesco and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 230 700 956 92 2.46

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Nesco’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nesco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million N/A Nesco Competitors $1.46 billion $181.74 million 9.52

Nesco’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -7.75% -10.89% -0.53%

Volatility & Risk

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco’s competitors have a beta of 1.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nesco competitors beat Nesco on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

