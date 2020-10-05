NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) were up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 1,972,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,065,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $326.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 332,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

