Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $1,991,427.13 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NEOG stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.06.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.