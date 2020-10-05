Needham & Company LLC Boosts Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $39.00

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.