Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.80

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 1691537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

