Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Up 18.9%

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)’s share price shot up 18.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.26. 340,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 456,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Natuzzi, S.p.A Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

