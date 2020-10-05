NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

GASNY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,823. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

