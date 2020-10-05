National Grid’s (NGG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. National Grid has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 165.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 297,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.