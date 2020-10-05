National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of National General by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National General in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in National General during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.53%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National General will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

