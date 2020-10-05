Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Up 12.1%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price shot up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.89. 1,162,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,874,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on NK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 162,086.03% and a negative return on equity of 52.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 39,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $524,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,210,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,185,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 65,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $668,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,462. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 150.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

