Myron E. Ullman III Sells 4,252 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Myron E. Ullman III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starbucks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.47. 6,999,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,465. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.