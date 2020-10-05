Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MYOK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

Shares of MYOK stock traded up $80.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,644. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $220.80. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

