Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYOK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myokardia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of MYOK traded up $80.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.43. 1,014,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,644. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $220.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,166,000 after purchasing an additional 933,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Myokardia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after buying an additional 532,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Myokardia by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myokardia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,395,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Myokardia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,526,000 after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares during the period.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

