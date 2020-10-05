Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.85.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.