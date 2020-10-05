Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.20% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $81,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.53. 2,807,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

