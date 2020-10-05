Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 42.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,770,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.85 on Monday, reaching $340.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,294. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

