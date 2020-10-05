Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stock Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654,900 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $227,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

