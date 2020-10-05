Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,860,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,108,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,523 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,385,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,417,000 after acquiring an additional 288,695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,562,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,059,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,660,488. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

