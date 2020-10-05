Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 977,198 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,871,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,198 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 14.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 19.31% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $610,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 332.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,046 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,483,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 794.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 708,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7,502.8% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 525,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 518,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. 642,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,404. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

