MorphoSys’ (MOR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

MorphoSys stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

