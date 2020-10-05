Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lanxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale cut Lanxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lanxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LNXSF opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. Lanxess has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

