Morgan Stanley Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $245.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.20.

PH opened at $207.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.62. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

