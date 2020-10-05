Morgan Stanley Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $449.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $449.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $414.69.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $433.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.24. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $435.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $210,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

