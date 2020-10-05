Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

MNPR opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

