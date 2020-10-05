Monkey Project Price Tops $0.0093 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $104,043.75 and approximately $494.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 65.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,235,672 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

